Due to global COVID-19 situation, it was decided not to have a foreign head of state or head of government as R-Day chief guest: MEA.

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....
The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday announced that there will be no foreign leader as the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations due to the global situation arising out of the coronavirus pandemic.It will be for the first tim...
Food and beverage major PepsiCo on Thursday announced plans to reduce the absolute greenhouse gas GHG emissions across its value chain by more than 40 per cent by 2030.It has also pledged to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040, one decade ea...
Brentford have turned Iran winger Saman Ghoddos loan move from French club Amiens into a permanent deal until 2023 with an option for an extra year, the second-tier club said on Thursday. Ghoddos, who had joined the Bees on a year-long loan...
Sweden, whose unorthodox pandemic strategy placed it in the global spotlight, reported a record number of COVID-19 deaths for a single day on Thursday, taking the total toll above 10,000, although new infections appear to be easing.The coun...