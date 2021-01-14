Left Menu
Development News Edition

Due to global COVID-19 situation, it was decided not to have a foreign head of state or head of government as R-Day chief guest: MEA.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 18:42 IST
Due to global COVID-19 situation, it was decided not to have a foreign head of state or head of government as R-Day chief guest: MEA.

Due to global COVID-19 situation, it was decided not to have a foreign head of state or head of government as R-Day chief guest: MEA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

India will not have R-Day chief guest due to global coronavirus situation: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday announced that there will be no foreign leader as the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations due to the global situation arising out of the coronavirus pandemic.It will be for the first tim...

PepsiCo to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than 40 pc by 2030

Food and beverage major PepsiCo on Thursday announced plans to reduce the absolute greenhouse gas GHG emissions across its value chain by more than 40 per cent by 2030.It has also pledged to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040, one decade ea...

Soccer-Brentford turn Iran winger Ghoddos' loan into permanent deal

Brentford have turned Iran winger Saman Ghoddos loan move from French club Amiens into a permanent deal until 2023 with an option for an extra year, the second-tier club said on Thursday. Ghoddos, who had joined the Bees on a year-long loan...

Sweden reports record daily number of COVID-19 deaths, but infection rate may have peaked

Sweden, whose unorthodox pandemic strategy placed it in the global spotlight, reported a record number of COVID-19 deaths for a single day on Thursday, taking the total toll above 10,000, although new infections appear to be easing.The coun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021