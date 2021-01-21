Army jawan killed in Pakistani firing on forward positions along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district: Officials.PTI | Jammu | Updated: 21-01-2021 18:21 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 18:21 IST
Army jawan killed in Pakistani firing on forward positions along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district: Officials.
