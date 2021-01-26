83 police personnel injured in tractor parade violence: Delhi Police Additional PRO Anil Mittal.

... ...
Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....
President Joe Biden is set to announce a wide-ranging moratorium on new oil and gas leasing on U.S. lands, as his administration moves quickly to reverse Trump administration policies on energy and the environment and address climate change...
A case was registered againsta Non-Resident Keralite NRK on Tuesdayfor allegedlypostingobscene comments against the daughter of BJP Keralapresident K Surendran on social media recently, police said.Kozhikode Rural SP Dr Sreenivas told PTI o...
Horses, e-rickshaws, autorickshaws, cycles, motorcycles, cars, buses, trucks and even excavators The grand tractor parade, a show of strength by farmers on Republic Day, exhibited a battery of vehicles and modes of transport.Nihal Singh, wh...
The 72nd Republic Day wascelebrated across Sikkim on Tuesday with strict adherence tosocial distancing norms.Hoisting the Tricolour at Paljor Stadium here,Governor Ganga Prasad lauded the Sikkim government formaintaining the balance of prot...