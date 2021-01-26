Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Police registers four FIRs in connection with farmers' tractor parade: Officials.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 21:53 IST
Delhi Police registers four FIRs in connection with farmers' tractor parade: Officials.

Delhi Police registers four FIRs in connection with farmers' tractor parade: Officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrect

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UK PM Johnson: We did everything we could to minimise COVID loss of life

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his government had done everything it could to minimise loss of life in the coronavirus pandemic after the countrys death toll exceeded 100,000.I take full responsibility for everything that the gov...

Biden to limit private prisons and bolster fair housing policies

President Joe Biden plans to take executive actions on Tuesday to scale back the U.S. governments use of private prisons and bolster anti-discrimination enforcement in the housing market, aides said. The measures are part of a package of st...

U.N. says still concerns about Yemen trade despite U.S. allowing Houthi deals

The United Nations is still hearing concerns that companies are planning to cancel or suspend business with Yemen despite a U.S. decision to allow all transactions with the Houthi movement given this move does not resolve underlying uncerta...

All hands needed on deck to help world recover from pandemic: IMF chief

Concerned over the COVID-19 pandemic having widened inequality, IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva said on Tuesday all hands are needed on deck, be it businesses, governments or even central banks, for a sustainable and balanced recovery.Speaki...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021