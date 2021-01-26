Delhi Police registers four FIRs in connection with farmers' tractor parade: Officials.

... ...
Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his government had done everything it could to minimise loss of life in the coronavirus pandemic after the countrys death toll exceeded 100,000.I take full responsibility for everything that the gov...
President Joe Biden plans to take executive actions on Tuesday to scale back the U.S. governments use of private prisons and bolster anti-discrimination enforcement in the housing market, aides said. The measures are part of a package of st...
The United Nations is still hearing concerns that companies are planning to cancel or suspend business with Yemen despite a U.S. decision to allow all transactions with the Houthi movement given this move does not resolve underlying uncerta...
Concerned over the COVID-19 pandemic having widened inequality, IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva said on Tuesday all hands are needed on deck, be it businesses, governments or even central banks, for a sustainable and balanced recovery.Speaki...