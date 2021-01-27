More than 300 police personnel injured in violence during farmers' tractor parade: Delhi Police.

... ...
Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....
Shares of Reliance Industries on Wednesday declined over 2 per cent amid concerns over the Future Group deal.The heavyweight stock opened the day on a weak note and further dipped 2.43 per cent to Rs 1,892.55 on the BSE.At the NSE, it decli...
US Vice President Kamala Harris has said that her first job was to clean pipettes in her mothers laboratory, as she visited the National Health Institute headquarters for the second dose of her COVID-19 vaccine.Her mother, Shyamala Gopalan ...
An approach that goes beyond crisis response and boosts long-term investments in prevention and peacebuilding, hand-in-hand with our efforts to deliver the Sustainable Developments Goals SDGs, Secretary-General Antnio Guterres told the High...
Microsoft Corp on Tuesday reported its Azure cloud computing services grew 50, the second quarter of acceleration in a business that had begun to slow as the global pandemic benefited the software makers investment on working and learning f...