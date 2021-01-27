Those involved in violence during tractor rally will not be spared, farmer leaders will be questioned: Delhi Police Commissioner.

... ...
Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....
Jharkhands COVID-19 tallymounted to 1,18,425 as 65 more people tested positive for theinfection on Wednesday, a health department bulletin said.The states coronavirus death toll remained at 1,064as no new fatality due to the infection was r...
The European Union Health Commissioner on Wednesday said that, under the contract it signed with AstraZeneca for the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines, the drugmaker committed to providing doses from four plants, including two in Britain.Stella...
The Boston Marathon, cancelled last year for the first time in its history due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be held on Oct. 11 as long as road races are allowed under the Massachusetts reopening plan, race organisers said on Tuesday.All s...
A one-year-old rhinoceros calf was found dead in Dudhwa National Park in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, an official said.The injuries detected on the rhino calfs body indicated attack by some carnivore, Dudhwa Tiger Reserve field director Sanj...