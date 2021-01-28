Special Cell to investigate conspiracy and criminal design behind violence on January 26: Delhi Police.

... ...
Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country would release more locally made COVID-19 vaccines as New Delhi continues to save the lives of people in other countries by exporting medicines and vaccines. So far only two made-in-India ...
The Qutub Minar here will be lit up on January 30 to mark the second World Neglected Tropical Diseases NTD Day as India joins other countries to combat such diseases, the health ministry said on Thursday.January 30 will mark the second Worl...
Special Representative Virginia Gamba presented her latest report to the UN Human Rights Council, which shows COVID-19 response has made these children more vulnerable to grave violations.Their rights to education and health, and access to ...