Based on trends available for April to November 2020, there is likely to be fiscal slippage during the year: Eco Survey.

... ...
Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....
Leading non-banking lender IIFL Finance on Friday reported a 47 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 268 crore in the December 2020 quarter.The company had reported a net profit of Rs 182.5 crore in the corresponding quarter l...
The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Union Home Ministry, Law Ministry and Law Commission of India LCI after hearing a Public Interest Litigation PIL seeking a direction for gender-neutral, religion-neutral uniform law of adopti...
When Juan Carlos Guerra got the call on Jan. 12 that his county would receive 300 COVID-19 vaccine doses the following day, he went straight to work.Guerra, the top elected official in rural Jim Hogg County, Texas, got together with local s...
President Joe Biden promised after November elections that he and Vice President Kamala Harris would govern as a simpatico team. In their first days at the White House, the two are crafting a partnership that recalls Bidens own service as f...