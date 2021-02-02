COVID-19: Delhi moving towards ''herd immunity'', says Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

... ...
As many as 6,643 investors have submitted claim forms to Sebi for refund of money invested by them in an illegal investment scheme floated by Blessing Agro Farm India Ltd, the markets regulator said.The last date for submitting refund appli...
The Asian Development Bank ADB and Japans Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry METI have signed a memorandum of cooperation to enhance their joint efforts to promote clean energy in southeast Asia. It will strengthen cooperation between ...
Irelands prime minister condemned the intimidation of staff carrying out post-Brexit checks at Northern Irish ports as a very sinister and ugly development that his government was very concerned about. Northern Ireland temporarily suspended...
Union Budget for Financial Year 2021-22 has proposed to set up 100 new Sainik Schools in the country, in partnership with NGOsprivate schoolsstate-owned schools etc. Finance Minister Smt Nirmala Sitharaman had presented the Budget in Parlia...