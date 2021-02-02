Number of single-day COVID-19 deaths dips to two in Delhi, lowest in around 10 months: Authorities.

... ...
Germany will have vaccinated 10 million people against the new coronavirus by the end of the first quarter, Chancellor Angela Merkel told ARD television on Tuesday, in a defence of her governments handling of the vaccine roll-out.Berlin and...
The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday agreed to permit three alleged PFI members lodged in a Mathura jail to meet lawyers in accordance with the jail manual. They were arrested by the UP Police while going to Hathras to meet the family o...
Few days after announcing its Stadia cloud platform, the American multinational technology company Google is planning to rethink its gaming strategy. According to The Tech Crunch, Google who acquired had Typhoon Studios and invested a huge ...
The Dutch government is set to extend the countrys lockdown until March 2, despite calls for more easing as coronavirus infections continue to decline, broadcaster RTL news reported on Tuesday.Prime Minister Mark Rutte is due to give an upd...