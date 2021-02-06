The 'chakka jam' once again proved that farmers across country are united against three Central farm laws: Protesting unions.

... ...
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday contributed Rs 11 lakh for the construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya.Prasad handed over the cheque to Mohan Singh and Rajesh Pandey, representatives of Sri Rama Janmabhoomi TeerthKshetra tr...
The Delhi Police has arrested three more people in connection with the Red Fort incident on Republic Day, taking the total number of those in its custody for the violence that took place across the national capital during the farmers tracto...
According to the findings of a novel study, calorie labelling which is mandatory on alcoholic drinks could address both alcohol consumption and obesity. An analysis published in Obesity Reviews summarises the results of studies that have e...
Puducherry, Feb 6 PTI Senior Congress leader andPuducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Saturdaycondemned the hike in fuel prices, including LPG cooking gas,by taking part in a procession of bullock-carts andcycle-rickshaws here.Territo...