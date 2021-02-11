If 'Jai Shri Ram' is not chanted in India, will it be raised in Pakistan?: Amit Shah at West Bengal rally.PTI | Coochbehar | Updated: 11-02-2021 13:24 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 13:24 IST
If 'Jai Shri Ram' is not chanted in India, will it be raised in Pakistan?: Amit Shah at West Bengal rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- Amit Shah
- West Bengal
- India
- Jai Shri Ram'
ALSO READ
65-year-old woman freed from Pakistani jail, returns to Aurangabad
Can Joe Biden solve the Pakistan puzzle?
Owner of Raj Kapoor's ancestral home in Pakistan refuses to sell building at govt rate
Pakistan rallies to reach 104-4 in 1st test vs South Africa
ADB endorses partnership strategy to help restore economic growth in Pakistan