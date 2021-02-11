BJP could not convince allies like Akali Dal on farm laws, how can it expect farmers to accept them: Sachin Pilot to PTI.

... ...
A leader of the Polish Womens Strike, the movement that has led mass nationwide protests against a near total abortion ban in Poland, has been charged with criminal felonies. Marta Lempart told The Associated Press on Thursday that she was ...
With a resolution of the stalemate over the new farm legislation seeming unlikely anytime soon, the agitating farmers at the Singhu border have started strengthening the infrastructure at the protest site to prepare for a long haul.The lead...
Britain is working to overcome post-Brexit difficulties complicating seafood exports and other shipments to the European Union, senior minister Michael Gove said on Thursday. There are still some bureaucratic obstacles that we need to negot...
Setting sights on assemblypolls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday visited theresidence of Ananta Roy, the chief of Greater CoochbeharPeoples Association GCPA, in Assams Chirang district, andreportedly discussed matters related to t...