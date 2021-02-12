False narrative being created by Opposition that govt working for cronies, says FM.

... ...
The ceiling prices of heparin injection have been allowed upward revision till March 31, 2021 in public interest, to ensure continuous availability of the essential drug for the management of COVID-19, Parliament was informed on Friday.Hepa...
Hyderabad Telangana India, February 12 ANIBusinessWire India Every year, thousands of people from South Asian countries are forced to flee their homes because of persecution and conflict and enter India in search of a safe life. When victim...
A demand to allow wide-bodied aircraft at Kozhikode airport in Kerala, after speedy completion of an enquiry into last years Air India Express crash, was made in the Rajya Sabha on Friday.Raising the issue through a zero hour mention, M V S...
Sebi has disposed of adjudication proceedings against three entities and an individual after they settled cases related to alleged fraudulent trading activities in illiquid stock options segment on BSE.The individual Harish Kumar and Aryav ...