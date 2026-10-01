US Supreme Court sides with Tennessee to allow its first execution of a woman in 200 years

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2026 04:33 IST | Created: 01-10-2026 04:33 IST
US Supreme Court sides with Tennessee to allow its first execution of a woman in 200 years

The US Supreme Court reversed a lower-court order and ruled on ‌Wednesday that Tennessee could proceed with its first execution of ‌a woman in 200 years, clearing the way for Christa Pike to be put to death by lethal injection for murdering a schoolmate ⁠three ​decades ago. Pike, ⁠50, whose clemency petition highlighting childhood trauma and sexual abuse was denied ⁠by Governor Bill Lee on Monday, would also be the only ​person in the modern era of US capital punishment to ⁠be executed in Tennessee for a crime committed as a teenager.

In ⁠an ​order signed by Justice Brett Kavanaugh, the high court lifted a temporary stay of execution that was granted ⁠by a three-judge panel of the 6th US Circuit Court of ⁠Appeals ⁠one hour before Pike had been scheduled to be put to death.

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