India has not conceded any territory as a result of agreement with China: Ministry of Defence.

... ...
... ...
... ...
Equity benchmark indices ended flat on Friday but private banks showed some gains despite a volatile trading session. The BSE SP Sensex closed 13 points or 0.02 per cent higher at 51,544 but the Nifty 50 fell by 10 points or 0.07 per cent t...
The Odisha LegislativeAssembly is all set to go paperless with the implementation ofthe e-Vidhan project from the upcoming budget sessionstarting on February 18, an official said on Thursday.Speaker S N Patro held a review meeting with theg...
The BJP has given tickets to asmany as 31 Muslim candidates in Bharuch district for February28 elections to local bodies in Gujarat.According to Marutisinh Atodariya, district BJP chief,this is for the first time that the party has fielded ...
Wearing a face mask and maintaining social distancing are mandatory during visits for the redemption of tickets but the fans were seen flouting COVID-19 safety norms while doing so in Chennai ahead of the second Test. The second Test betwee...