Toolkit case: Delhi Police writes to video conferencing app Zoom, seeks details of participants who attended Jan 11 meeting, says official.

... ...
... ...
New Delhi, Delhi, India Business Wire India A nations economy is heavily dependent on the imports and exports of the nation. The more we export and the less we import, the better it is for the economy, which is directly impacting the nation...
Waiting for The Dragon Prince Season 4 seems to elongate further. The good part is that Dragon Prince was already renewed for four additional seasons each with nine episodes. Read more to get the latest facts related to the upcoming season....
South superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni on Tuesday finished shooting for the upcoming fantasy-adventure Brahmastra and said he is waiting for the audience to experience the films outstanding universe.Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is bille...
The Madhya Pradesh government hascancelled the grih pravesh or house-warming ceremony to beattended virtually by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in view ofthe Tuesdays Sidhi bus accident in which many passengers arefeared drowned.The cancella...