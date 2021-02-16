Arrested PFI members were planning terrorist attacks at various places; High quality explosives recovered from them: UP ADG (Law and Order).

... ...
... ...
When a radiological incident occurs, ambulances, police officers and firefighters are often the first to reach the scene. Time is a critical factor in a radiological emergency and the actions taken by first responders in the minutes and hou...
The Indian Army on Tuesday released short videos and photographs showing thinning down of troops and dismantling of bunkers, camps and other facilities by the Chinese military in the areas around the Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh in line w...
Two more bodies were recovered early Tuesday from the Tapovan tunnel where efforts were underway on the 10th consecutive day to reach workers feared trapped inside after a flash flood in Uttarakhands Chamoli district.The confirmed death tol...
A Patna court has awarded the death penalty to a private school principal for raping and impregnating his 11-year-old student in the year 2018. The court also ordered Rs 15 lakh compensation to the girl.A fine of Rs 1 lakh was also imposed ...