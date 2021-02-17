MHA denies permission to 600 Sikh pilgrims intending to visit Pakistan, citing security, COVID-19 concerns: Officials.

... ...
Saudi Arabia says the oil producing nation stands ready to extend any support needed to Texans and other Americans struggling without electricity in winter weather.The countrys energy minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, opened his speech...
Arunachal Pradesh MLA NinongEring has requested Union Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairyand Fisheries Giriraj Singh to sanction an integrated fishfarm with eco-tourism facilities at Mirem village under hisconstituency in East Siang distric...
PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister, on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the progress of the COVID-19 vaccination drive and was apprised that version 2.0 of the Co-WIN digital app is ready and will be launched i...
Vice President Kamala Harris has addressed the people suffering through the loss of heat and electricity in Texas and other states. Harris said at the top of a live interview Wednesday on NBCs Today show that she knows people without electr...