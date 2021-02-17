At UNSC, S Jaishankar calls for cooperation within framework of COVAX, which is trying to secure adequate vaccine doses for poorest nations.PTI | United Nations | Updated: 17-02-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 20:26 IST
At UNSC, S Jaishankar calls for cooperation within framework of COVAX, which is trying to secure adequate vaccine doses for poorest nations.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jaishankar
- UNSC
- COVAX