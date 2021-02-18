Condition of third girl found in field in Unnao critical but stable, medical bulletin says it is suspected case of poisoning: UP Police chief.

... ...
... ...
Observing that the demand for the solar cells in India for the next 10 years will be 12 times more than the countrys manufacturing capacity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asserted that the central government is aiming to produce ...
The best of literary minds, insightful debates and a gamut of stories are set to enthral bibliophiles across the world for the next 10 days during the digital avatar of Jaipur Literature Festival JLF, starting Friday.The JLF, now in its 14t...
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.UK variant not causing worse illness in children COVID-19 breath test shows promiseThe following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and effort...
Britains Prince Charles, who recently got his vaccine dose to protect against COVID-19, on Thursday issued an appeal to the countrys ethnic minority communities to follow his lead when called by the National Health Service NHS to get vaccin...