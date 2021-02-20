India is a trusted and reliable partner, says EAM S Jaishankar in Maldives.

... ...
DMK President M K Stalin on Saturday promised to waive all loans taken from cooperative banks by women Self Help Groups SHG if the party comes to power after the coming assembly elections in the state.Addressing a large gathering of party w...
Security forces in Myanmar ratcheted up their pressure against anti-coup protesters Saturday, using water cannons, tear gas, slingshots, and rubber bullets against demonstrators and striking dockworkers in Mandalay, the nations second-large...
The Delhi government on Saturday directed private placement agencies providing domestic workers to register on its e-district portal and procure licence within a month.The notice, issued by the Labour Department, said the agencies found dep...
Amid a spurt in coronavirus casesin Maharashtra, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday claimedthat Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was not in favour ofopening up all public places.It was the opposition which was demanding thatrestrictions be...