Left Menu

Below normal day temperatures likely over south India, parts of east, northeast and extreme north India: IMD's summer forecast.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2021 17:35 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 17:35 IST
Below normal day temperatures likely over south India, parts of east, northeast and extreme north India: IMD's summer forecast.

Below normal day temperatures likely over south India, parts of east, northeast and extreme north India: IMD's summer forecast.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sensex tanks 627 pts on last day but ends FY21 with spectacular 68pc gains

Equity benchmark Sensex tanked 627 points to end below the 50,000 level on the last day of 2020-21 fiscal due to heavy profit booking in HDFC twins, RIL and Infosys but closed the financial year with a whopping 68 per cent rise.The 30-share...

Turkish court sends back indictment on pro-Kurdish party on procedural grounds - Anadolu

Turkeys top court sent back an indictment calling for the closure of the pro-Kurdish Peoples Democratic Party HDP to the prosecutor on procedural grounds, state-owned Anadolu Agency said on Wednesday.The Constitutional Court ruled that the ...

Face of govt changes but work continues: Trivendra

Former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday said the face of the state government may have changed but the work started by him continues.Trivendra who was replaced by Tirath Singh Rawat earlier this month, nine days ahead of co...

Uable raises $3.5mn funding from JAFCO Asia, others

Digital learning startup Uable on Wednesday said it has raised USD 3.5 million about Rs 25.6 crore in funding, led by JAFCO Asia and Chiratae Ventures.Existing investor, 3one4 Capital also participated in the pre-series A round, a statement...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021