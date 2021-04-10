Govt exported COVID vaccines and allowed shortage in India: Sonia Gandhi at meeting of Cong-ruled states to review virus situation.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2021 12:42 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 12:42 IST
