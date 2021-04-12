Have written to Centre to again scale up COVID beds in its hospitals in Delhi in view of massive surge in cases: Delhi Health Min.

Its abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...
Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....
... ...
The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...
For Ramadan this year, Magdy Hafez has been longing to reclaim a cherished ritual performing the nighttime group prayers called taraweeh at the mosque once again.Last year, the coronavirus upended the 68-year-old Egyptians routine of going ...
Fresh from their clinical display against Sunrisers Hyderabad, two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders will look to set the record straight against nemesis Mumbai Indians in their second IPL match here on Tuesday.Having missed the last two...
Union Minister Som Prakash received his second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Chandigarh on Monday. The Union Minister has taken the dose of the vaccine at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research PGIMER here today.India repor...
Three doctors from the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Burla, have become the only ones from the state to have been selected for an international workshop on Good Health Research Practice, an official said.The ...