Those threatening more Cooch Behar-like killings in Bengal should be banned politically: CM Mamata Banerjee at rally in Ranaghat.PTI | Ranaghat | Updated: 12-04-2021 15:24 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 15:24 IST
Those threatening more Cooch Behar-like killings in Bengal should be banned politically: CM Mamata Banerjee at rally in Ranaghat.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bengal
- Ranaghat
- CM Mamata Banerjee
- Cooch Behar-like
ALSO READ
Cochin Shipyard's Rs 170 cr shipbuilding facility in West Bengal to be operational by June' 21
BJP to win 26 of 30 seats in Bengal, 37 of 47 seats in Assam in first phase of polling: Shah
BJP will register massive victory in West Bengal polls: Amit Shah.
BJP to win 26 of 30 seats in Bengal, over 37 of 47 in Assam in first phase polls: Shah
TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee questions Home Minister Amit Shah's claim of winning 26 of 30 seats in first phase of West Bengal elections.