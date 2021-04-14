India will raise its climate ambitions but not under pressure: Prakash Javadekar after talks with French foreign minister.

... ...
Its abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...
Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....
... ...
Listed discount broker 5paisa.com on Wednesday said it is raising Rs 250 crore through a preferential issue of shares to investors and warrants to promoters.The investment will be made by Ward Ferry, Fairfax and RIMCO, along with the promot...
Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting has compared Rishabh Pant to Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson, saying that the wicketkeeper-batsman will always take his team over the line if he is there at the end. Pant was given the charge of Delhi Capi...
Turkeys foreign minister said a new period was beginning in Ankaras ties with Egypt with senior officials from the two countries set to hold talks, broadcaster NTV said on Wednesday. Last month Turkey said it had resumed diplomatic contacts...
South Africas COVID-19 vaccine deals with Johnson Johnson JJ and Pfizer have non-refundability clauses, meaning that downpayments will not be returned under any circumstances, its health minister said on Wednesday.This is another onerous t...