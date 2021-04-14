Combined power of all community organisations, political parties, NGOs, social institutions needs to be harnessed in COVID-19 fight: PM.

... ...
Its abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...
Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....
... ...
Some statistics for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Italys Imola circuit, round two of the Formula One season Lap distance 4.909km. Total distance 309.276km 63 laps2020 winner Lewis Hamilton Britain Mercedes 2020 pole Valtteri Bottas Finla...
Italys Imola circuit provides a fresh challenge for seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton and young pretender Max Verstappen as the pair prepare for round two of their Formula One battle this weekend.The circuit, with the Santerno river...
Infosys on Wednesday posted a 17.5 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 5,076 crore for the March 2021 quarter over the year-ago period buoyed by large deal wins, and announced an up to Rs 9,200 crore buyback programme at a maximum price of Rs...
Canadas health ministry said on Wednesday it would not restrict use of AstraZeneca Plcs COVID-19 vaccine after a review showed the benefits outweighed the very rare risk of blood clots.A separate advisory council had earlier recommended Can...