50 COVID isolation coaches ready at Delhi's Shakur Basti station, around 25 coaches will be available at Anand Vihar: Northern Railway GM.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 16:57 IST
50 COVID isolation coaches ready at Delhi's Shakur Basti station, around 25 coaches will be available at Anand Vihar: Northern Railway GM.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- COVID
- Anand Vihar: