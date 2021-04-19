Johnson & Johnson (J&J) seeks permission for phase-3 trial of its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine, grant of import licence in India: Sources.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 22:46 IST
Johnson & Johnson (J&J) seeks permission for phase-3 trial of its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine, grant of import licence in India: Sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Johnson & Johnson
- India