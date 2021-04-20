Left Menu

States must tell migrant workers they will be vaccinated in next few days and their job will remain with them: PM.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2021 21:11 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 21:11 IST
States must tell migrant workers they will be vaccinated in next few days and their job will remain with them: PM.

States must tell migrant workers they will be vaccinated in next few days and their job will remain with them: PM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

FTSE 100 ends worst session in nearly two-months; cigarette makers, oil stocks weigh

Londons FTSE 100 ended lower on Tuesday, dragged down by stocks of heavyweight oil companies and cigarette makers, while Associated British Foods slipped after a downbeat first-half earnings update. The blue-chip index dropped 2, the highes...

France says new attack on Ukraine by Russia would be "unacceptable"

Frances Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday a new attack on Ukraines sovereignty by Russia would be unacceptable and would not be without consequences.Russia will soon have more than 120,000 troops on Ukraines border, Ukrainian Foreign Ministe...

Maha to give Rs 107 cr as relief to 7.15L autorickshaw drivers

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced a Rs 107 crore package for the states 7.15 lakh autorickshaw drivers under which each of them would get Rs 1,500 as relief for the 15-day break the chain restrictions in place to curb the surg...

HP CM urges returnees to self-quarantine at home; shops, markets to close on weekends

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday urged people returning to the hill state, especially from states with heavy COVID-19 caseloads, to self-quarantine at home, even as his government introduced curbs to contain the dis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021