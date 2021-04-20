Delhi minister says oxygen may not last beyond 4 hours at GTB Hospital having over 500 COVID patients, seeks Centre's help to avert crisis.

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....
... ...
Its abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...
Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....
Alleging that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was carrying out a false propaganda to belittle the Centres measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh urged people to steer clear of all misleading informat...
Apple Inc APPLE SAYS NEW APPLE IPAD PRO WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR ORDER ON APRIL 30 APPLE SAYS NEW APPLE IPAD PRO WILL BE AVAILABLE FROM SECOND HALF OF MAY Further company coverage...
Chelsea are set to pull out of the breakaway European Super League in a major blow to the plans for a new competition to rival the Champions League. The BBC said they understand that Chelsea are preparing documentation to request withdrawin...
A Chadian rebel group advancing south from Libya said it rejected a military transition led by the son of President Idriss Deby, who died on Monday, and vowed to march on the capital NDjamena. Mahamat Idriss Deby was named interim president...