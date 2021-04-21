All online and semi-online teaching, learning activities shall remain suspended during summer vacation: Delhi govt tells private schools.

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....
... ...
Its abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...
Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....
The U.S. womens national team will face Australia, Sweden and New Zealand at this summers Tokyo Olympics, while in the mens competition 2016 winners Brazil will take on Germany following the group stage draw on Wednesday. The American women...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences on the loss of lives in the oxygen tanker leak incident at Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital in Maharashtras Nashik district on Wednesday. The tragedy at a hospital in Nashik because of oxygen tank...
Israel is prepared to tap international markets for a benchmark-sized sovereign debt offering in 2021 with the timing and size still to be determined and dependent on market conditions, the countrys accountant general said.The issue will mo...
The Philippines is beefing up its presence in the South China Sea and deploying more ships and an aircraft to protect its maritime territory and resources, a government task force said on Wednesday. The Philippines has ramped up its rhetori...