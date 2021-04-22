Your allocation of oxygen is not being respected by some states; look at it on urgent basis and resolve immediately, HC tells Centre.

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....
... ...
Its abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...
Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....
Japan says it will raise its greenhouse gas emissions reduction target to 46 per cent on 2013 levels from 26 per cent, NHK television reported. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has set a goal to achieve carbon neutrality in Japan by 2050.Suga ...
Singapore and Hong Kong said on Thursday that they hoped a long-delayed air travel bubble between the two cities would start soon, but no date had been fixed.A hotly anticipated travel link between the two Asian financial hubs was delayed l...
A planned reform of Japans asylum law that would make it easier to deport failed applicants for refugee status drew fierce criticism on Thursday from lawyers, lawmakers and human rights groups who said it ran counter to international norms....
Over 2,550 distress calls from COVID-19 patients were dispatched to ambulances in the national capital daily for the last one week, numbers compiled by the city government show, highlighting the severity of the ongoing wave of the pandemic....