Left Menu

SC allows Harish Salve to withdraw himself as amicus curiae in suo motu case related to national plan on COVID-19.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2021 12:15 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 12:15 IST
SC allows Harish Salve to withdraw himself as amicus curiae in suo motu case related to national plan on COVID-19.

SC allows Harish Salve to withdraw himself as amicus curiae in suo motu case related to national plan on COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

SC allows Harish Salve to withdraw as amicus, raps some senior lawyers for imputing motives to it

The Supreme Court Friday allowed senior advocate Harish Salve to withdraw as amicus curiae for the suo motu case related to distribution of essential supplies and services, including oxygen and drugs, during the COVID-19 pandemic.A bench he...

Delhi cop dies due to COVID-19

A 29-year-old Delhi Police sub-inspector died due to the coronavirus at a hospital in Ghaziabad on Friday morning, police said.He was posted at Bharat Nagar police station, which falls under the jurisdiction of Delhi Polices northwest distr...

GRAPHIC-The spending strains of Europe's top soccer leagues

The furore created by what looks to be a now-failed plan for a breakaway European soccer Super League was born out a need to stabilise the games finances its architects argued. The charts below show some of the mind-boggling numbers involve...

I request with folded hands that PM gives direction to CMs to ensure smooth movement of oxygen tankers coming to Delhi:Kejriwal at COVID meet.

I request with folded hands that PM gives direction to CMs to ensure smooth movement of oxygen tankers coming to DelhiKejriwal at COVID meet....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021