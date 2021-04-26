India has enough medical oxygen available, challenge is to transport it to hospitals: Govt amid shortage faced by COVID-19 patients.

... ...
COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....
Its abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...
Pakistan intelligence agencies have identified the suicide bomber of the Quetta Serena Hotel attack, which took place last week, to be an Afghan national. According to The News International, one of the Pak agencies said that the suspect ha...
Agriculture-focussed non-banking finance company NBFC Netafim Agricultural Financing Agency NAFA on Monday said it has raised USD 50 million approximately Rs 340 crore through equity and external commercial borrowing ECB route.The lender, w...
Ukraines President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday he was likely to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the conflict in eastern Ukraine, adding that all sides were at the finish line of agreeing a new ceasefire.It seems to m...
Futures tracking the Nasdaq 100 index dipped on Monday as big technology stocks retreated ahead of first-quarter results later this week, while investors awaited clarity on a new tax plan from President Joe Biden.High-flying firms, includin...