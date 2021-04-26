Had fruitful conversation with US President Biden; we discussed evolving COVID-19 situation in both countries in detail: PM Modi.

... ...
COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....
... ...
Its abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...
The United States will start to share up to 60 million doses of AstraZeneca Plcs COVID-19 vaccine doses with other countries as they become available, White House senior COVID-19 adviser Andy Slavitt said on Monday.U.S. to release 60 millio...
The European Unions first female chief executive vowed on Monday to fight for womens rights after she was denied a chair during a meeting in Ankara with Turkeys President Tayyip Erdogan two weeks ago.Speaking to the European Parliament, a v...
Sri Lanka have added Lakshan Sandakan and Chamika Karunaratne as the replacement for injured Lahiru Kumara and Dilshan Madushanka in the squad for the second and final Test against Bangladesh. Both Sandakan and Karunaratne joined the team t...
Amid a surge in coronavirus cases in Haryana, Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan on Monday directed all deputy commissioners to identify two to three banquets or wedding halls in their respective districts so that they can be used in case of eme...