HC directs Delhi govt to take account of stock, sale of COVID-19 medicines, Remdisivir, Fabiflu and Tocilizumab at hospitals' pharmacies.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2021 17:46 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 17:46 IST
HC directs Delhi govt to take account of stock, sale of COVID-19 medicines, Remdisivir, Fabiflu and Tocilizumab at hospitals' pharmacies.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Fabiflu
- Delhi
- Tocilizumab