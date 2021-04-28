Our cooperation on Sputnik-V vaccine will assist humanity in battling pandemic: PM Modi after speaking to Russian President Putin.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 18:52 IST
Our cooperation on Sputnik-V vaccine will assist humanity in battling pandemic: PM Modi after speaking to Russian President Putin.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
India becomes 60th country to authorise Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V
India to produce 850 mn Sputnik doses annually; becomes 60th country to approve the vaccine: RDIF
Dr Reddy's receives DCGI approval for COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik for restricted emergency use
Sputnik V vaccine authorized in India
Russia's Sputnik vaccine approved for emergency use in India: Health ministry