Left Menu

Our cooperation on Sputnik-V vaccine will assist humanity in battling pandemic: PM Modi after speaking to Russian President Putin.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 18:52 IST
Our cooperation on Sputnik-V vaccine will assist humanity in battling pandemic: PM Modi after speaking to Russian President Putin.

Our cooperation on Sputnik-V vaccine will assist humanity in battling pandemic: PM Modi after speaking to Russian President Putin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Supreme Court justices debate cheerleader's free speech case

U.S. Supreme Court justices heard arguments on Wednesday on whether public schools can punish students for what they say off campus in a case involving a former Pennsylvania cheerleaders foul-mouthed social media post that could impact the ...

Top foreign stories at 2020 hrs

IND IND...

EU to hold hearing in case against AstraZeneca

The European Unions executive branch says the first hearing in its legal case against coronavirus vaccine-maker AstraZeneca will take place in a Brussels court on May 26.The European Commission says its taking the British-Swedish firm to co...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Indians struggled to register online for a mass vaccination drive set to begin at the weekend as the countrys toll from the coronavirus surged past 200,000 on Wednesday, worsened by shortages of hospital beds and medical oxygen. DEATHS AND ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021