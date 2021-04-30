Left Menu

All social, cultural, academic and entertainment-related gatherings and congregations prohibited in Bengal until further orders: Official.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-04-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 18:35 IST
All social, cultural, academic and entertainment-related gatherings and congregations prohibited in Bengal until further orders: Official.

All social, cultural, academic and entertainment-related gatherings and congregations prohibited in Bengal until further orders: Official.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Four Hong Kong activists including Joshua Wong convicted over Tiananmen vigil

A court in Hong Kong has convicted four pro-democracy activists, including Joshua Wong, for taking part in a memorial ceremony commemorating the Tiananmen Square massacre victims. These four are among 24 people facing the charges for partic...

Health Ministry warns against 'misplaced bravery', says 'we may be tired but virus isn't'

Amid a record surge in coronavirus cases, the Health Ministry warned against misplaced bravery and stressed on following COVID-appropriate behaviour and treatment guidelines while saying we may be tired but the virus isnt.Seeking everyones ...

Raj govt to vaccinate 35-44 years category in 11 districts from Saturday

The Rajasthan government will administer COVID-19 vaccine doses to people in the age group of 35-44 years in 11 district headquarters from Saturday.Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma said such a decision was made after vaccine manufactu...

Awaiting people's verdict: Cong on exit poll projections

With exit poll projections painting a bleak picture for the Congress, the grand old party appears set to draw a blank in another election cycle, except in Tamil Nadu, where it could piggy-ride a regional party to victory.The Congress, howev...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021