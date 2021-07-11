Auditoriums, assembly halls in schools and educational institutions in Delhi to function with 50 pc capacity for educational training: DDMA.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2021 10:49 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 10:49 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
