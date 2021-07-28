Ultimately it has to be an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Afghanistan's future.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2021 16:14 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 16:14 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
