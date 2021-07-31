So far, over 1 crore Covid vaccine doses administered to 74 lakh people, of whom 26 lakh got two jabs: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2021 17:17 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 17:17 IST
- Country:
- India
