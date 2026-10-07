Soccer-Saudi Arabia end 22-year wait for another Gulf Cup title

Reuters | Updated: 07-10-2026 01:48 IST | Created: 07-10-2026 01:48 IST
Soccer-Saudi Arabia end 22-year wait for another Gulf Cup title

Hosts Saudi Arabia ​won the 27th ‌Gulf Cup ​with a 2-0 win over the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, ‌ending a 22-year wait to again lift the trophy.

Winger Hammam Al Hammami opened the scoring in the 11th minute ‌with a deflected shot from the edge of ‌the box, sparking celebrations at King Abdullah Sports City. Georgios Donis' side continued their impressive start, with Feras Al Brikan making it ⁠2-0 ​from close range ⁠two minutes later. They almost scored again when Saleh Abu ⁠Alshamat, who started alongside his brother Mohammed, hit the bar.

The ​UAE were awarded a penalty but VAR overturned the ⁠decision in the 38th minute. Saudi goalkeeper Mohamed Al Owais denied Sultan ⁠Adil ​from close range after the interval before UAE forward Fabio Lima struck the bar in the ⁠88th minute, leaving Saudi Arabia with a clean sheet throughout ⁠the ⁠tournament.

The triumph gave the Saudis a fourth Gulf Cup title, their first since 2004.

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