Ex-gratia assistance to kin of COVID-19 victims will be provided by from State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF): Centre to SC.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 22-09-2021 18:01 IST
