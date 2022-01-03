SC bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud says EWS quota issue is three-judge matter and he would request CJI NV Ramana for listing of case.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2022 11:00 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 11:00 IST
- Country:
- India
SC bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud says EWS quota issue is three-judge matter and he would request CJI NV Ramana for listing of case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- DY Chandrachud
- CJI NV Ramana
Advertisement