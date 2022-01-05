Topmost echelons of Congress owe apology to people of India for what they have done in Punjab today: Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2022 18:52 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 18:52 IST
