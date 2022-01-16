Around 17,000 Covid cases expected in Delhi today. Conducting 3 times the tests recommended by ICMR: City Health Minister Satyendar Jain.
Around 17,000 Covid cases expected in Delhi today. Conducting 3 times the tests recommended by ICMR: City Health Minister Satyendar Jain.
