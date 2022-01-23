Country now correcting mistakes made in decades after independence: PM Modi after unveiling Subhas Chandra Bose's hologram statue.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2022 19:12 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 19:12 IST
- Country:
- India
Country now correcting mistakes made in decades after independence: PM Modi after unveiling Subhas Chandra Bose's hologram statue.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
- Subhas Chandra Bose's
Advertisement