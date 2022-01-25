Doctors, nurses and paramedics have risen to challenge, working long hours in difficult conditions even at risk of their lives to: Kovind.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2022 19:16 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 19:16 IST
- Country:
- India
Doctors, nurses and paramedics have risen to challenge, working long hours in difficult conditions even at risk of their lives to: Kovind.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kovind
Advertisement